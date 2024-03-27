Treasure Island Resort & Casino and St. Paul Saints Once Again Make Commitment to Youth Development Through "Goin' Yard for Youth" Charitable Giving Program

March 27, 2024

St. Paul Saints News Release







Welch, Minn. - For the third consecutive season, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the St. Paul Saints are partnering to give back to local youth development nonprofit organizations through the 'Goin' Yard for Youth' community program. Entering its tenth season as Founding Partner of CHS Field and the title sponsor of the Treasure Island Terrace and the Treasure Island Berm, Treasure Island is proud to be the exclusive casino sponsor of the Saints.

In 2016, Treasure Island added a ship down the right field line at CHS Field, and a tradition was born. Each time a Saints player hit a home run, the cannons from the ship went off. That practice will continue this year, and to take it a step further, Treasure Island and the Saints will donate a total of $500 for every home run hit by a Saints player at CHS Field during the 2024 regular season to a local nonprofit organization in support of youth and education. Proceeds from the program will go to a different 501©(3) certified organization each month.

Special Olympics Minnesota, March 29-April 28: Through the power of sports, Special Olympics Minnesota provides growth opportunities in self-esteem, social skills, physical fitness and leadership for people with intellectual disabilities. Its mission is to create a new world of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities by providing year-round sports training and athletic competitions, inclusive healthcare programs, leadership and advocacy training, and inclusive school programs.

Playworks Minnesota, April 30-June 6: All kids deserve the social, emotional and physical benefits of play. Playworks Minneosta helps schools and youth program create healthy play environments where every child can join in. Playworks builds a culture of play that enables kids to feel a real sense of belonging.

Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul, June 7-July 7: Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul works in partnership with diverse faith and spiritual communities to drive significant change in the community. Its Department of Indian Work partners with American Indian families to revitalize culture, education and wellness. They provide a safe, Indigenous space to empower American Indians towards self-determination, while respecting cultural and spiritual diversity.

ACES (Athletes Committed to Educating Students), July 23-August 22: ACES is an innovative out-of-school program that brings math and social-emotional learning to life for Minnesota students. Its hands-on curriculum, individual mentorship and once-in-a-lifetime field trip opportunities help students develop crucial academic and life skills - all through the exciting lens of sports.

MATTER, August 23-September 22: MATTER brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers, and above all doers, to launch projects that improve communities. Its guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerl expression, YOU MATTER.

With a total of 113 home runs hit by Saints players at CHS Field last season, $56,000 was donated to local youth enrichment organizations through the Goin' Yard for Youth program. Since the inception of the program, the St. Paul Saints and Treasure Island Resort & Casino have donated $100,500 to local nonprofits.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino continues to be a strong community partner by generously supporting designated 501©(3) charitable organizations. Since 1994, the Prairie Island Indian Community, which owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, has donated over $25 million to many nonprofit and community organizations.

