Hampton Roads Transit, City of Norfolk and Norfolk Tides Team up to Provide Free Light Rail Rides for Home Games

March 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), the City of Norfolk and the Norfolk Tides baseball team are teaming up this season to provide free rides on The Tide light rail for every home game.

With the Triple-A national champion Norfolk Tides beginning their 2024 season on March 29, fans will enjoy free travel to and from Harbor Park during 75 regular-season home games. Complimentary rides - courtesy of the City of Norfolk and the Tides - are available two hours prior to and after each game.

Fans can show their game ticket for that evening's game for a free ride on light rail to and from the stadium.â¯The team's International League schedule is available here: https://www.milb.com/norfolk/schedule/2024-03.

Norfolk Tides tickets are available at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets.

Gamegoers are encouraged to review the Tides' bag policy before hopping on the light rail. Details can be found here: https://www.milb.com/norfolk/ballpark/clear-bag-policy.

Fans departing the Ballentine Road/Broad Creek Station on opening night - Friday, March 29 - will have a chance to take photos with HRT's Gus the Bus mascot and snag giveaways from 4-7 p.m.

Ride the Tide from Park and Ride Lots All Season Long

With limited on-site parking at Harbor Park throughout the season, fans are encouraged to try transit for stress-free travel to and from the ballpark - from opening day to the season's last play.

The Tide makes frequent stops at Harbor Park Station, just yards from the stadium entrance. Save time, gas and parking fees while avoiding congestion coming to and leaving the ballpark.

Fans can park for free at four park-and-ride lots adjacent to Tide stations and hop on for the short ride to the stadium:

Newtown Road Station, Newtown Road and Kempsville Road.

Military Highway Station, Curlew Drive and Corporate Boulevard.

Ballentine/Broad Creek Station, Ballentine Boulevard and I-264.

EVMC/Fort Norfolk Station, Brambleton and Colley Avenues. This location is available only for Saturday and Sunday games - parking is not allowed on weeknights.

HRT buses also conveniently connect to Tide light rail stations.

Fans can also park in Downtown Norfolk to catch The Tide from MacArthur Square Station, Monticello Station or Civic Plaza Station. Parking fees may apply. Information on Downtown Norfolk parking can be found here: https://www.downtownnorfolk.org/business/parking-and-transportation.

The full schedule of Tide light rail times and stops can be found here: https://gohrt.com/routes/light-rail/.

Fans are encouraged to review these tips to stay safe: https://gohrt.com/customer-service/security-safety-courtesy/safety-tips/

Catch the Elizabeth River Ferry

The Elizabeth River Ferry is one of the most unique ways to get to a baseball game anywhere. The short crossing from downtown Portsmouth directly to Harbor Park is a homerun for convenience.

Catch the ferry for every home game between North Landing in Portsmouth and Harbor Park. Service runs every 30 minutes beginning one hour before game time until one hour after the game ends. The fare is $2.00 per ride. Exact change only. To learn more, visit https://gohrt.com/routes/ferry/.

Fans can enjoy Portsmouth attractions prior to the game - including Olde Towne Historic District and the Children's Museum of Virginia - and park in garages or on streets before walking to the ferry dock for the scenic crossing to Harbor Park.

Parking garages in Portsmouth are conveniently located to the North Landing ferry stop:

For more information on HRT services, visit gohrt.com.

