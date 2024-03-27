Storm Chasers Announce 2024 Werner Park Enhancements

March 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to announce enhancements and new additions to Werner Park in addition to new daily promotions for the 2024 season. The changes and additions are as follows:

VELOCITY CLINICAL RESEARCH FAN SERVICES LOCATION CHANGE

Velocity Clinical Research Fan Services, previously located on the concourse behind home plate, will now be located by Gate 2 at the location that was previously the old Royal Treasures merchandise stand. This is where fans can go to receive assistance with questions they may have on gamedays, and also where any groups, performers, or promotion game contestants can check in.

HOT DOG NATION CHANGES

Hot Dog Nation, which is located right next to the Storm Front Team Store, will now be a build-your-own hot dog experience similar to what you would get at a sub sandwich shop. Fans will get to choose their choice of different hot dogs as their base, along with a wide variety of toppings and sauces to create tens of thousands of different hot dog creations.

HARDY COFFEE SERVED AT WERNER PARK

Coffee returns to Werner Park's concession menus in 2024, with Hardy Coffee serving as the official coffee of Werner Park. Hardy Coffee is a local staple in the Omaha area with 4 locations throughout the Metro.

CORNIVAL WEDNESDAYS & BARK IN THE PARK

Introducing Cornival Wednesdays, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Every Wednesday night game throughout the 2024 season, fans can enjoy a carnival-like atmosphere at Werner Park, including carnival games, occasional performances and food specials, while watching the Storm Chasers take the field in the fan-favorite Corn Chasers jerseys. Fans will also be allowed to bring their dogs to these games as part of the Bark in the Park series for the 2024 season.

THRIFTY THURSDAYS

Thursdays at Werner Park will now become Thrifty Thursdays brought to you by Pinnacle Bank. Every Thursday, fans can get a baseline box or berm ticket*, select concessions items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each. *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account.

MUG CLUB

Mug Club presented by Big Grove Brewery has been enhanced for the 2024 season. Fans are encouraged to purchase mugs throughout the season, to receive $3 off 16 oz craft or domestic draft fills at The Show and Bottom of the Fifth Bar during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games.

OUTFIELD WALLS

For the first time since Werner Park opened in 2011, the outfield wall pads were replaced this past offseason, offering a safer experience for outfielders to make jaw-dropping catches.

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 vs. Iowa, welcoming fans to Werner at 6:05 p.m. for Opening Night.

