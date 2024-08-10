Woodward Reinstated from 60-Day IL
August 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes RHP Jason Woodward reinstated from the 60-day IL.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players and 6 on the injured list.
In summary:
8/10: RHP Jason Woodward reinstated from the 60-day IL
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
