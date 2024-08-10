Pitching Dominates as RiverDogs Blank Augusta 1-0

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs collected just one hit on Saturday evening, using a dominant pitching performance to shut out the Augusta GreenJackets 1-0 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The shutout win was the team's 11th of the season, tying them for second in the Carolina League. The teams combined for just three hits in front of 4,026 fans.

It appeared the RiverDogs (22-15, 49-53) were on their way to making history for much of the contest. Entering the top of the eighth, Augusta (10-27, 37-65) had not yet registered a hit. Hayden Snelsire retired the first two batters of the inning and got in front of Colby Jones, before the second baseman flared a base hit into left field to break up the no-hit bid.

The RiverDogs took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, without a hit to help the cause. Adrian Santana worked a leadoff walk and quickly stole second base. The runner appeared to be picked off second base by Jr Ritcher, but the ball was dropped by third baseman Willmer De La Cruz and Santana raced home with the game's only run.

Starting pitcher Trevor Harrison turned in his best and longest outing on the mound since joining the team. The right-hander worked 5.0 hitless innings and struck out three on the way to his first win. Snelsire followed with 3.0 clean innings and Alexander Alberto collected his third save of the season by facing the minimum in the ninth.

The only hit for the RiverDogs was an infield single from Narciso Polanco in the sixth inning.

Saturday's game was the culmination of the RiverDogs annual Niceness Week in partnership with Breeze Airways. Several non-profit organizations were on hand to receive a donation from Breeze during the game. Many of the planned volunteer events with the non-profits, scheduled for earlier in the week, were postponed by Tropical Storm Debby. Those events will take place during the next homestand.

