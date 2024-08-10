Fireflies Best 'Ballers Saturday Night

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies pitching staff led the way to a 3-2 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Saturday evening at Segra Park. Columbia is now 20-16 in one-run games this season.

Felix Arronde held Kannapolis scoreless through six innings. The righty struck out five and only allowed four hits and one walk. The Cuban-born hurler earned his sixth quality start of the season, the most among all Fireflies starting pitchers this season. Arronde has not allowed more than two earned runs in a start since May 30th, sporting a 1.70 ERA in 37 innings pitched since that date.

Columbia struck first on the scoreboard. Derlin Figueroa smacked a solo home run to lead off the second inning. Figueroa's blast was his 10th round-tripper of the season. He joins Blake Mitchell and Erick Pena in the double-digit home run club for the 2024 season.

In the fifth inning, the Fireflies added to their tally. Brennan McNair earned his second walk of the game to lead off the frame, then reached third base after a Diego Guzman single and Ryan Cepero sacrifice bunt. McNair ultimately scored thanks to an Eric Torres groundout.

In the seventh inning, Kannapolis finally cracked their end of the scoreboard. After an Arxy Hernandex single, the Canon Ballers received back-to-back doubles from Luis Pineda and Nathan Archer.

The Fireflies wasted no time taking the lead back. Lizandro Rodriguez blasted a solo home run to leadoff the home half of the seventh inning. The four-bagger proved to be the deciding blow in the contest.

Zachary Cawyer (BS, 1; W, 1-0) made his debut for the Fireflies out of the pen. He twirled just one inning of relief, but received credit for the first win of his professional career. Elvis Novas recorded the save, his fifth in as many attempts for Columbia this year.

Mark McLaughlin (L, 2-4) was credited with the loss for Kannapolis. McLaughlin took over from Frankeli Arias in relief, and spun the final few frames.

Columbia finishes their series with a doubleheader vs Kannapolis tomorrow afternoon at Segra Park at 2:30 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (5-3, 3.41 ERA) gets the ball in game one and righty Logan Martin (2-3, 4.44 ERA) takes the rubber in game two for Columbia, meanwhile, Kannapolis counters with Ricardo Brizuela (1-0, 4.18 ERA) and a bullpen game.

