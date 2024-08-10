Fredericksburg Levels Series with Mudcats

August 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Fredericksburg Nationals erased an early 7-1 deficit as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 13-9 on Wednesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

For the second consecutive night, Carolina (62-40 overall, 21-16) jumped out to a big advantage, building a 4-0 lead with a quartet of runs in the top of the third inning which was highlighted by RBI knocks from Yhoswar Garcia and Juan Baez. The Mudcats added a tally in the fourth, on another RBI knock from Garcia to build a 4-0 advantage.

Carolina's lead would swell to 7-1 as Eric Bitonti clobbered his second home run of the season and his fifth since joining the Mudcats, a solo shot, in the fifth to drive the lead out to six.

However, unlike Tuesday night, Fredericksburg (59-45 overall, 24-14 second half) came charging back with seven runs in the fifth frame which included a balk, hit by pitch, wild pitch and a walk from the Mudcats to aid the cause. The big blows in the seven-run frame were a pair of doubles from Nick Peoples and Nate Rombach. Once the dust settled, the Nationals had an 8-7 advantage.

Not going down without a fight, Carolina rallied to tie the game at nine in the seventh on a Daniel Guilarte single that brought home Filippo Di Turi for the equalizer.

That would be as close as Carolina would get as Fredericksburg took the lead in the last of the eighth inning with a four spot. The Nationals loaded the bases on back-to-back singles and a walk before Elijah Green came up and delivered a two-run single through a drawn-in infield for an 11-9 advantage.

Fredericksburg added another two more runs on a sacrifice fly from Yohandy Morales and a wild pitch for the final 13-9 margin.

The Mudcats and Nationals continue their series on Thursday night with first pitch set for 7:05. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 to take on the Augusta GreenJackets.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.