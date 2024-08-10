Mudcats Split Doubleheader with Fredericksburg

August 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats and Fredericksburg Nationals split a doubleheader on Saturday as the Nationals claimed game one 4-1 before the Mudcats won the nightcap 3-1 in extra innings at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

GAME 1

Fredericksburg (61-45 overall, 26-14 second half) entered the last of the fourth inning trailing by a run but the Nationals would turn the game around scoring all four of their runs in the fourth inning. Brand Pimentel doubled home the tying run before Fredericksburg claimed the lead as Everett Cooper III was issued a bases loaded walk for the 2-1 advantage.

Later in the frame, the Nationals added to their lead on a Jorgelys Mota single and the 4-1 lead.

Carolina (62-42 overall, 21-18 second half) scored their only run in the top of the second on a Reece Walling single for a short-lived 1-0 advantage.

GAME 2

With the game square at a run entering the eighth, the Carolina Mudcats (63-42 overall, 22-18 second half) reclaimed the lead for good on a two-run single from Blayberg Diaz to take a 3-1 lead.

Fredericksburg (61-46 overall, 26-16 second half) could not muster any offense in the last of the eighth as the Mudcats won 3-1.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the seventh, the Nationals tied the ballgame as Brandon Pimentel homered for the seventh time this season to send the game to extra innings.

Carolina scored their first run in the opening frame as Daniel Guilarte guided his 14th double of the season to centerfield which scored Luis Castillo for the early lead for the Mudcats.

The Mudcats and Nationals conclude their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:35. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 to take on the Augusta GreenJackets.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.