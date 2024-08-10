Woodpeckers Surrender 20 Runs in Wacky Game with Lynchburg

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-58, 18-21 2nd Half) lost their grip on Saturday night's ballgame in the top of the seventh inning, allowing a season-high nine runs over one frame to the Lynchburg Hillcats (55-50, 18-21 2nd Half) in an eventual 20-11 loss at Segra Stadium. It marked the third most runs allowed in a game in franchise history and the second time this season the Fayetteville pitching staff allowed 20 or more.

The game unraveled once Yanquiel Sanchez (L, 0-2) entered from the bullpen in the top of the seventh with Fayetteville leading 9-7. The lefty allowed seven runs on four total hits and was lifted from the game after facing all nine Lynchburg hitters. Hudson Leach took over and walked the first batter he faced to load the bags for Wuilfredo Antunez. The lefty clobbered a grand slam to right that capped a nine-run rally and a 16-9 Hillcats advantage. Six of the nine runs scored after a dropped pop fly at second base with two outs extended the inning.

Fayetteville grabbed two back in the bottom of the seventh before surrendering four more runs in the top of the ninth with position player Yamal Encarnacion on the mound.

Prior to the Lynchburg barnstorming, Fayetteville pieced together three multi-run rallies over the first six innings. Encarnacion sparked a three-run bottom of the first inning with a solo homer and Trevor Austin tied the game 3-3 with a two-run double.

Austin tallied another two-run hit during a three-run bottom of the sixth and finished his day 3-for-3 at the plate with two walks and 4 RBI. The infielder joined the Woodpeckers this week after signing an undrafted free agent contract with Houston out of Mizzou.

On the mound, Yeriel Santos tossed 4.0 innings in the start and allowed six earned runs on a pair of three-run homers to Luis Merejo and Jaison Chourio.

The Woodpeckers wore a specialty Hoodlin Mania themed jersey for Arts in the Ballpark Night designed by local artist Brandon Dean Johnson.

The series concludes on Sunday with a doubleheader scheduled to start at 2:05 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Raimy Rodriguez for game one and RHP Luis Rodriguez in Game Two.

