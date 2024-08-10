Shorebirds Split Saturday's Doubleheader with Red Sox

SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-66, 17-24) split Saturday's doubleheader with the Salem Red Sox (57-50, 23-18) with a 5-0 win in game one, but a 5-4 defeat in game two.

GAME 1

Cole Urman started the scoring in the third as he launched his fifth home run of the season over the left field wall, giving the Shorebirds a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Angel Tejada pushed two runs across with a double into the left-field corner. He scored moments later on an RBI double by Urman to make it a 4-0 game.

Stiven Acevedo provided Delmarva's second home run ball as he cranked his seventh of the year, upping the Shorebirds' lead to 5-0.

That proved to be enough support for pitchers Keeler Morfe and Yeiber Cartaya as the two blanked the Red Sox, combining for 14 strikeouts as both fanned 7 batters, completing Delmarva's 7th shutout win of the season, 5-0.

Yeiber Cartaya (1-0) earned his first victory in relief with Trennor O'Donnell (3-5) suffering the loss as the starter.

GAME 2

After a scoreless first three innings, Salem cashed in the first run of the night on an RBI double by Natanael Yuten, putting Delmarva behind 1-0.

With the game still 1-0 in the sixth, Jake Cunningham delivered a game-tying triple to make it a 1-1 game as Maikol Hernandez scored.

However, the Red Sox answered in the bottom of the sixth as they used an RBI single by Albert Feliz to take a 2-1 lead. Stanley Tucker game Salem insurance with a bases-clearing triple to extend their lead to 5-1.

Delmarva didn't go down easy in the top of the seventh. After back-to-back hits to begin the frame, Carlos Rodriguez brought two runs home on a grounder to third that forced a throwing error at first, trimming the deficit to 5-3. Stiven Acevedo made it a one-run game with an RBI single as he brought home Rodriguez from third to make it 5-4. With Acevedo as the tying run at second, Max Carlson ended the game with a groundout to third off the bat of Jake Cunningham as the Red Sox held on to win by one.

Royman Blanco (8-3) earned the win in relief for Salem with Jacob Cravey (0-8) taking the loss as the starter for the Shorebirds.

The series concludes on Sunday as Delmarva looks to salvage a split against the Red Sox. Blake Money gets the ball in the finale for the Shorebirds versus Matt Duffy for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

