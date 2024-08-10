Wood Ducks Game Postponed

August 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, NC - Today's game between the Down East Wood Ducks and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans is postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Myrtle Beach at a date and time to be determined. There will still be a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 1:00 pm with gates opening at 12:00 pm. The second game will start roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

PROMOTIONS - Sunday will be Sunday Family Funday with $1 hotdogs, $6 meal deal and postgame kids run the bases. The Wood Ducks will be giving away the commemorative baseball to the first 500 kids 14 and under tomorrow before the first game. The Wood Ducks will also be playing as the Malmo Oatmilkers tomorrow for one game.

TICKETS - If you have tickets for the game that was rained out on August 10th, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining 2024 regular season game!

You can exchange your tickets two ways:

Over the phone by calling 252-686-5165 or in person at the Wood Ducks ticket booth. If you choose to attend a future game, you must exchange your August 10th game ticket. Tickets for August 10th are no longer valid for entry.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

