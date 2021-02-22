Woods Returns to Utah in Series of Transactions

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Riley Woods returns to the Utah Grizzlies as he was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Forwards Nick Henry and Ty Lewis were each recalled to the Eagles and goaltender Evan Buitenhuis has been placed on reserve.

Woods has 11 points in 8 games with Utah (4 goals, 7 assists). He made his Grizzlies debut on January 18th vs Kansas City and was called to Colorado on February 8th. Woods was the number 1 star on February 5th at Kansas City where he had 2 goals and 1 assist in a 4-2 Grizzlies win.

Nick Henry returns to Colorado after scoring a game winning goal in overtime for the Grizz on February 20th vs Rapid City and the following afternoon scoring 3 goals and 1 assist in a 4-3 win. Ty Lewis had 5 assists in 2 games last weekend.

In a separate roster move, defenseman Kris Myllari was traded to the Kansas City Mavericks. Myllari had 1 goal and 2 assists in 17 games.

The Grizzlies are at Wheeling for a 3 game series on February 26th-28th. Next homestand will be on March 12th and 13th at 7:10 pm vs Allen and a 1:10 pm face-off on March 14th.

