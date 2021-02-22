Rescheduled Dates for February 19 and 20 at Allen Games Announced

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced on Monday the new dates for the games originally scheduled for February 19 and 20 at Allen.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center

Monday, May 17, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center

The new date for the Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers game originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 17 will be announced at a later date.

