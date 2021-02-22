Rescheduled Dates for February 19 and 20 at Allen Games Announced
February 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced on Monday the new dates for the games originally scheduled for February 19 and 20 at Allen.
The rescheduled dates are as follows:
Wednesday, April 7, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center
Monday, May 17, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center
The new date for the Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers game originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 17 will be announced at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2021
- Americans Announce Schedule Changes - Allen Americans
- Rescheduled Dates for February 19 and 20 at Allen Games Announced - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers Change Road Date - Tulsa Oilers
- Woods Returns to Utah in Series of Transactions - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Thunder Signs Forward Stephen Johnson - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Sweep Opening Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 22 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Won 2 of 3 on Weekend Series - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.