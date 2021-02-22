ECHL Transactions - February 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 22, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Mike Pelech, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Delete Scott Savage, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Kansas City:

Add Kris Myllari, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Add Bryan Lemos, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Riley Woods, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve

Delete Ty Lewis, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Add Stephen Johnson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Stephen Johnson, F placed on reserve

