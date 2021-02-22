ECHL Transactions - February 22
February 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 22, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Mike Pelech, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Delete Scott Savage, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Kansas City:
Add Kris Myllari, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Add Bryan Lemos, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Riley Woods, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve
Delete Ty Lewis, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Add Stephen Johnson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Stephen Johnson, F placed on reserve
