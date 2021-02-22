Americans Announce Schedule Changes

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL) announced today a couple schedule changes.

The Americans will host Kansas City on Wednesday, April 7th at 7:05 pm. The Americans were originally scheduled to play Tulsa on that night.

With the schedule change, Allen will face Tulsa on Tuesday April 27th at 7:05 pm, and Kansas City on Monday, May 17th.

These dates with Kansas City will replace the missed dates due to weather related issues this past weekend.

In case you missed it, the games that were postponed from January 15-16-17 against Wichita, have been rescheduled for April 30, May 1-2. All tickets purchased specifically from the January games will be automatically carried over to the new game dates.

For more information on tickets for all remaining home games, call 972-912-1000.

