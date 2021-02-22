A Letter to Fans from Team President Mike Waddell

Dear Americans Hockey Family,

I wanted to reach out and thank you for your patience and understanding so far during what has been a trying 351 days for fans of the Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club.

Since our final game of last season on March 7, 2020, you've endured the cancellation of the 2019-20 season, the uncertainty of the global pandemic, the scrapping of the original 2020-21 ECHL schedule, a temporary seating process, and a 270 day gap which lasted until our team opened the season on the road at Tulsa on December 12.

Then the fun really started!

Since the day that players arrived the week of Thanksgiving, our guys have not been able to get out to engage with fans as has been the custom due to the challenges of the pandemic. To date, there have been 31 different guys to wear the Red sweater over our opening 22 games, and we have only played 8 of our originally scheduled home games, starting with the win over Rapid City on December 18, to the most recent victory at the Allen Event Center on February 9, a 2-1 shootout W over Utah.

We lost 3 home games in mid January due to the effects of COVID-19, and last weekend saw a pair of contests against Kansas City get pushed down the road due to the worst winter storm to hit the Metroplex in over 30 years.

All of the postponed games have now been rescheduled and the Americans will play a full schedule of thirty-six (36) home games during the 2020-21 ECHL Regular Season, including 13 in the month of April alone. During the period of March 7, 2020, until March 16, 2021, the Americans will have played only nine home games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and weather-related anomalies.

Americans will host Kansas City on Wednesday, April 7 (7:05 pm), and again on Monday, May 17 (7:05 pm). The opponent change (KC for Tulsa) for April 7 was made by the ECHL, in order that the Americans and Mavericks could make up both games against one another. The final additional home game will come on Tuesday, April 27th, when Tulsa will play the Americans (7:05 pm).

As a reminder, the games that were postponed from January 15-16-17 against Wichita, have been rescheduled for April 30, May 1-2. All tickets purchased specifically from the January games will be automatically carried over to the new game dates.

Through it all, you, our Allen Americans Season Ticket Members have been loyal and supportive.

THANK YOU!

Without the fans, there is no Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club.

We are appreciative of your loyalty to the club and for sharing your ideas with our Front Office.

The Road to the Kelly Cup runs through Allen and we have 28 home games between now and the end of the regular season in early June. That's 77.8% of our home games yet to be played from March 3 until June 6 - a span of 3 months and 3 days. The good thing is there will be LIVE PRO HOCKEY here in Allen 28 times during these 95 days, so get your rest now because it's going to be a wild ride on the way to what will be our 5th league championship in 12 seasons.

We look forward to seeing you back here at the Allen Event Center on Wednesday, March 3, for our 7:05 pm puck drop against the Utah Grizzlies. This will be our first of six "Women's Wednesday" events, along with the debut of our new "TEXAS" specialty jersey, based on the first official Flag of the Republic of Texas, accepted by the March, 1836 convention that drafted the Texas Declaration of Independence from Mexico, and the original Texas Constitution. Notable Tejano patriot Lorenzo de Zavala is the credited designer of this "Lone Star National Flag of The Republic of Texas." Since this game will be played the day after "Texas Independence Day," we thought this would be a fun, one-off look for our native #TexasHockeyFans.

Take care of yourselves this weekend!

Sincerely,

Mike Waddell

President | Alternate Governor

