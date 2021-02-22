Thunder Signs Forward Stephen Johnson

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Stephen Johnson.

Johnson, 26, turns pro after four seasons at Saint Mary's University. A native of Moncton, New Brunswick, the 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward served as an alternate captain during his senior campaign. He finished with 37 points (19g, 18a) in 30 games and led the team in goals. Johnson was named to the Atlantic USports Second All-Star Team. Overall, he appeared in 119 games for the Huskies, tallying 76 points (31g, 45a).

Prior to heading to college, he played for his hometown team, Moncton Wildcats, of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Johnson was team captain two years in a row, piling up 119 points (49g, 70a) in 226 career games. He also had 25 points (16g, 9a) in 41 career playoff games.

The Thunder heads on the road Tuesday night to face the Mavericks starting at 7:05 p.m.

