Oilers Change Road Date

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday a schedule change for one of their road games.

The game originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 7 will now be played on Tuesday, April 27. The game will still be against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.

Fans will still be able to watch the game live on ECHL TV powered by FloSports. There will also be a radio broadcast on TulsaOilers.com via the MIXLR app.

Tickets purchased for the game on April 7 will be honored by the Americans for the game on April 27. Please direct all questions about tickets for the game to the Allen Americans at (972) 912-1000

