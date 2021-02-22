Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears return to action this week as they host the Jacksonville Icemen this Friday, Feb. 26, before heading up the Atlantic coast to battle the Icemen on the road in a pair of games.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28 at Jacksonville Icemen at 3 p.m.

WILLIE O'REE WARM-UP JERSEYS:

In celebration of Black History Month, the Solar Bears are wearing warm-up jerseys during February home games in celebration of Willie O'Ree and his contributions to the game of hockey. The warm-up sweaters will be auctioned off to benefit Parramore Kidz Zone.

SEASON RECORD: 11-10-2-0 (.522)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-4-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 19 points

MOST GOALS: Jake Coughler - 9 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 14 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 24 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Devante Stephens - +5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Florida: 3-2 L

Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk assisted on each other's goals, but the Solar Bears could not tie the score late in regulation with the goaltender pulled as Orlando's two-game win streak came to an end.

Friday, Feb. 19 at Florida: 3-2 OTL

Jake Coughler scored twice for the Solar Bears, with his first coming just 14 seconds into the game to set a new club record, but the Solar Bears only escaped with one point in the overtime loss.

Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Florida: 4-1 L

Jake Coughler scored for the second straight game, but it was the lone goal for Orlando as the team capped the week with another defeat to its in-state rival.

The Orlando Solar Bears along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

ï»¿

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 14 GP, 5-7-2, .917 Sv%

Mason Marchment* - Forward - Florida Panthers - 1 GP, 0g-0a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 15 GP, 0g-1a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

BITES:

Tristin Langan (1g-8a) and Aaron Luchuk (2g-4a) enter the week with five-game point streaks

Langan is also second in the Eastern Conference in the month of February with 10 points (2g-8a) in eight games

Luchuk is tied for 11th in league scoring with 19 points (5g-14a); his 14 assists place him fifth among all forwards

Orlando is 7-0-0-0 when Tyler Bird records at least a point

The Solar Bears are 18-0-0-0 lifetime at home against Jacksonville

Dylan Sadowy's next game with the Solar Bears will be his 100th ECHL game

The Solar Bears are 11-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals

Michael Lackey is ninth among league goaltenders with 540 minutes played

Orlando is the least-penalized team in the Eastern Conference, averaging 11.83 penalty minutes per game

Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season

BEAR TRACKS:

Johnny McInnis played with the Solar Bears across parts of three seasons, and to this day owns the club's ironman record with 88 consecutive regular season games played. Now retired from his playing career, he has moved on to the next phase of his life, as a coach - and recounts his experience in the NWHL playoff bubble in Lake Placid as the assistant coach of the Boston Pride.

