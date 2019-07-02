Woodpeckers to Join MiLB in Celebrating Independence Day with Specialty Jersey and Cap

To celebrate Independence Day across America, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers will join Minor League Baseball and wear a special Fourth of July themed alternate cap for their July 3rd contest with the Salem Red Sox at Segra Stadium. Along with the special cap, the Woodpeckers will also don a unique Independence Day jersey on that Wednesday to honor the country, with the jerseys available for fans to bid on at auction during and after the game.

The hat and jersey, which can be found attached, each feature stars and stripes designs to pay homage to the American Flag. The hat features the Woodpeckers logo outlined in gold. The crown of the cap is accented with a red brim and button. The jersey will feature special red, white, and blue text for the player numbers, along with the standard American Flag on all Woodpeckers jerseys.

Fans are invited to join the Woodpeckers for their game on July 3rd against Salem, with the largest fireworks show of the season scheduled for post-game, and the special, game worn, Fourth of July jerseys being placed for auction. All jerseys will be available for auction, with half of the jerseys available for a mid-game silent auction, and half of the jerseys available during a post-game online auction at OTAuctions.com. Those who win a mid-game auction will also get to meet the Woodpeckers player that wore the jersey. All funds raised from the two auctions will be put into the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Fund, with Tito's Vodka matching all funds donated. Gates will open for the July 3rd contest at 6:00PM, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00PM.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing Woodpeckers@Astros.com.

