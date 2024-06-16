Woodpeckers Spin Shutout on Father's Day

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-36) snapped a three-game skid and took the series finale Sunday afternoon with a 2-0 shutout over the Salem Red Sox (32-31) inside Serga Stadium. It was the Woodpeckers' first shutout win since beating the Augusta GreenJackets 1-0 on June 2nd and fifth shutout victory of the season.

The Woodpeckers got things going early in the bottom half of the first when Cesar Hernandez reached on a fielding error at second base which allowed Yamal Encarnacion to score from third and make it 1-0. Alejandro Nunez added on in the third inning with an RBI triple into the right-center field gap off Ovis Portes (L, 0-1) for the 2-0 advantage.

Colby Langford got the start for the Woodpeckers and allowed just one hit in two innings pitched while striking out four batters in his first outing since April 30th. Dawill Almonte got some action out of the bullpen, tossing a scoreless third inning. He allowed just one walk and fanned two batters.

Yeriel Santos (W, 3-3) picked up the win for the Woodpeckers out of the bullpen going five innings. The 20-year-old righty out of the Dominican Republic allowed just one hit, two walks and sat down seven batters. Abel Mercedes (SV, 3) closed the game in the ninth, retiring three straight Red Sox after Brooks Brannon led off with a single.

The homestand continues on Tuesday when the Woodpeckers welcome the Delmarva Shorebirds (Single A Baltimore) to town for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

