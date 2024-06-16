Fireflies Ousted 11-10 in Zany, 11-Inning Game

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies fell 11-10 in a seesaw 11 inning contest to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark. The game featured seven lead changes after the sixth inning.

The Fireflies added one in the top of the 11th. Two sacrifices allowed the placed runner, Erick Torres to motor home and give Columbia a 10-9 advantage. The lead didn't hold long though. With runners on the corners and one out, Drew Bowser roped a double to the wall to score Jacob Wetzel and Andy Garriola to lift the Pelicans over the Fireflies 11-10.

Both teams traded runs in the 10th frame. A wild pitch scored Erick Pena to give Columbia the lead in the top of the 10th and Myrtle Beach countered with a Frank Hernandez base knock that brought home Drew Bowser to tie the game 5-5.

Despite allowing 11 runs, the Fireflies pitching staff only allowed five earned runs over the course of the evening. The offense also scored three runs off wild pitches in what was a zany game at Pelicans Ballpark.

Lizandro Rodriguez tripled in the top of the eighth to bring home Dionmy Salon and move the tying run 90 feet away for Columbia. Next, Erick Torres grounded into a double play that scored Rodriguez, which gave Columbia the 16th run of the game and tied the contest 8-8 to force extras.

For the first time this series, the Fireflies got on the board first Sunday. Dionmy Salon started the inning with a walk and later, Gabriel Silva roped a one out single to keep the frame going. Mason McGwire issued a pair of wild pitched and Jhonny Perdomo reached on an error to put Columbia in front 3-0.

Myrtle Beach was able to answer back in the home half of the fifth. Christian Olivo grounded out to allow Chritopher Paciolla to score and cut Columbia's lead to 3-1.

Felix Arronde added to his great series, working five innings while allowing just a single run. This series, the righty has spun 12 frames allowing just a trio of runs. Yimi Presinal was the first arm out of the bullpen. He allowed five runs, only three of which were earned while walking two and allowing three hits in 1.2 innings.

The Fireflies kick-off their series with the Carolina Mudcats with a doubleheader Tuesday at Segra Park beginning at 6 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Columbia returns home June 18 to play eight games in six days against the Carolina Mudcats. The Fireflies are kicking out all the stops with Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, Budweiser Thirsty Thursday and our new Friday and Saturday happy hours where fans can enjoy $5 drafts prior to first pitch. Saturday is also Bluey at the Ballpark night, presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

