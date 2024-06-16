FredNats Eliminated from Playoff Chase after Loss

June 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC - The FredNats rallied from a three-run hole, but couldn't complete the comeback against the Carolina Mudcats in a 4-3 loss. FXBG is 33-30 after splitting the series, and Carolina is 38-23.

Travis Sthele gave up two runs in the home first on a wild pitch and RBI single, but settled down and put up zeroes in the next two frames.

Carolina added a run in the fourth on an RBI groundout to make it 3-0, but FXBG battled back in the fifth inning.

Nick Peoples opened the frame with a double, aided by an E9 to advance to third base, then Elijah Green reached first on a fielder's choice grounder. Cristhian Vaquero followed one batter later, and singled on a line to right field which brought in both Peoples and Green. Brandon Pimentel followed, and after Vaquero stole second base, Pimentel drove him in with another single to tie the game at 3-3.

Both bullpens kept the game tied through six innings, but the Mudcats finally broke through with an RBI single in the seventh. That proved to be the difference, as they took down Fredericksburg 4-3 in the series finale. The loss officially eliminated Fredericksburg from playoff contention in the first half.

Blake Whiting (2-1) was the winner, with Aidan Maldonado notching his second save, and Moises Diaz (2-1) taking his first loss.

FXBG returns home on Tuesday, May 18th to take on the Down East Wood Ducks.

