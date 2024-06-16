Greens Bats Shut Down

Kinston, N.C. - The Collard Greens hosted the River Dogs for Sunday family fun day and game six of the series. In the top of the 1st the River Dogs got two players on base from a fielding error and a walk but left them there. The Collard Greens were three up and three down in the bottom of the 1st. In the second inning both teams were three up and three down with groundouts, strikeouts, and pop outs.

In the top of the 3rd, the River Dogs started with a single from Elis Barreat followed by a single from Carlos Colmenarez. Then Angel Mateo hit a double to left field to bring home Barreat, 1-0. The Collard Greens have a mound visit followed by a walk for John Diaz. Then Wooyeoul Shin hits a ground ball to bring home Colmenarez, 2-0. The Collard Greens switched pitchers as Kai Wynyard came in for Kolton Curtis. The Collard Greens are three up and three down in the bottom of the 3rd.

The 4th inning is scoreless for both teams. In the top of the 5th the Collard Greens change pitchers as Wilian Bormie comes in for Kai Wynyard. Santana walks, then Angel Mateo hits a single. Then Diaz strikes out and Santana is caught trying to steal third base. In the bottom of the 5th, Marcus Smith hits a double but is left on base. In the Bottom of the 6th, the River Dogs switch pitchers as Will Stevens comes in for Santiago Suarez.

The River Dogs started the top of 7th with a walk from Adrian Santana. Then Diaz hits a single, followed by Wooyeoul Shin walking to load the bases. Raudelis Martinez then walks, bringing home Santana, 3-0. With bases loaded, Ricardo Gonzalez hits a sacrifice fly ball to center field bringing home Diaz, 4-0. The 8th inning is scoreless for both teams with a pitching change by the River Dogs in the bottom of the 8th.

In the top of the 9th the Collard Greens change pitchers as Bryan Magdaleno comes in for Wilian Bormie. The River Dogs are three up and three down. In the bottom of the 9th Gleider Figuereo singles, and then is out on a double play from a ground ball by Erick Alvarez.

The River Dogs won the game 4-0, with seven hits and one error. The Collard Greens had three hits and one error.

The Wood Ducks will travel to Fredericksburg Virginia to play a six game series against the Nationals starting Tuesday the 18th. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

