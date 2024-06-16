Cannon Ballers Shutout Shorebirds in Series Finale

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (22-40) fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (39-23) in Sunday's series finale by a final score of 6-0.

Albertson Asigen put Kannapolis on top two batters into the game with a solo home run, giving the Cannon Ballers a 1-0 advantage after an inning.

Kannapolis added to their lead in the fifth with an RBI single by Caden Conor. Conor scored moments later on a fielder's choice to put the Shorebirds behind 3-0.

Two more runs found their way home in the sixth as a throwing error and a sacrifice fly by Asigen extended the Cannon Ballers' lead to 5-0.

Kannapolis pushed across a ninth inning with an error in the ninth, to give them a 6-0 advantage.

Delmarva's offense was stymied by Kannapolis pitching, led by starter Lucas Gordon who tossed five scoreless innings, spearheading a shutout victory for the Cannon Ballers by a 6-0 score.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Lucas Gordon (5-1) picked up the win with Braxton Bragg (2-2) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva hits the road to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers beginning on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. from Segra Stadium in Fayetteville.

