Wood Ducks Fall Despite Allowing Just Three Hits

June 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Collard Greens hosted the River Dogs for Pepsi Saturday and game five of the series. Both teams were three up and three down in the 1st inning with groundouts, flyouts, and a strikeout. In the top of the 2nd the River Dogs got one runner on base off of a missed catch by the Collard Greens first baseman, but left him there. In the bottom of the 2nd Beycker Barroso was walked and then caught stealing second base. Erick Alvarez and Tommy Specht hit singles but are both left on base.

The RIver Dogs had one single by Carlos Colmenarez in the top of the 3rd. The Collard Greens were three up and three down in the bottom of the 3rd. The 4th, 5th, and 6th inning was three up and three down for both teams. With a pitching change by the RIver Dogs in the bottom of the 6th as Dalton Fowler replaced Chris Villaman.

In the top of the 7th the Collard Greens switched pitchers as Luke Savage came in for Alejandro Rosario. John Diaz reached first base off of a throwing error by Savage. Then Enderson Delgado was hit by a pitch, followed by Raudelis walking to load the bases. The Collard Greens have a mound visit and then strikeout the next batter. As Bryan Broecker is at bat, Diaz scores on a balk, 1-0. The Collard Greens manager Carlos Maldonado is ejected from the game by 1B umpire Richy Arredondo, after a disagreement about the balk call. Savage wraps up the top of the 7th with a strikeout.

In the beginning of the bottom of the 7th, the Collard Greens pitching coach Thomas St. Clair is ejected by Arredondo. Jesus Lopez hits a double and then gets on 3rd off of a wild pitch, but is left there. In the top of the 9th Enderson Delgado hits a home run for the River Dogs, 2-0. In the bottom of the 9th Gleider Figuereo hits a double and then gets on third base by a throwing error by right fielder Angel Mateo. Arturo Disla hits a single to bring home Figuereo, 2-1. Marcus Smith comes in as a pinch runner for Disla. Becker Barroso is then hit by a pitch to move Smith to second. On a fielder's choice, Smith is out at home and Alvarez reaches 1st. Specht hits a fly out to end the game.

The River Dogs won 2-1, with three hits and two errors. The Collard Greens had five hits and two errors.

