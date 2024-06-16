Mudcats Run Past Nationals in Series Finale

June 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)









ZEBULON, N.C. - Speed was on full display for the Mudcats Sunday at Five County Stadium, fueling a 4-3 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Tied in the 7th, Miguel Briceno just beat the tag at home plate behind a 2-out single from Yophery Rodriguez. Back in the 4th, Yhoswar Garcia legged out an infield single. Then he stole second. Garcia closed out the frame scoring on a fielders choice.

Blake Whitting and Aidan Maldonado combined to pitch 4.2 scoreless innings and secure the series finale. With the win and a Lynchburg loss, the Mudcats magic number to clinch the first half is only one game.

Cooper Pratt closed out the series recording a team-high 11 hits on the week.

The Mudcats travel to Columbia to face the Fireflies looking to capture the Carolina League North Division First Half Championship. The series against Columbia opens this Tuesday with a doubleheader. Game 1 will be the conclusion of the suspended game that began at Five County Stadium on May 4th. The Fireflies were up 1-0 in the top of the 5th inning. The first game will be a 9-inning game, followed by a 7-inning game about 30 minutes upon the conclusion of game 1. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 6:00pm from Segra Park in Columbia, SC.

The Mudcats return home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, June 25 to host the Lynchburg Hillcats. Game time schedule for 6:00pm with gates opening at 5:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

