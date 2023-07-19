Woodpeckers Nearly Pull off Another Comeback, Fall to Lynchburg

Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Dauri Lorenzo at bat

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

Lynchburg, VA - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-47, 8-11) rallied in the middle innings to pull within a run of the Lynchburg Hillcats (40-44, 9-10) after trailing by six through four innings Wednesday night. Despite having the tying run on base a few times late, Fayetteville could not complete their second comeback in as many games as the Hillcats took home a 7-6 victory at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Woodpeckers struck first in the scoring department in the top of the fourth inning when Luis Baez laced his fourth double in three games off the right field wall, bringing in Tyler Whitaker. However, Lynchburg exploded for six runs in the bottom half against Fayetteville starter Jose Nodal (L, 1-9) to take a 6-1 lead. The Hillcats then added another in the fifth on a solo home run from Jose Devers.

Baez kickstarted the comeback bid in the sixth inning when he drove home Whitaker again, this time on a sac fly. The Woodpeckers then exploded for four runs in the seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs, Dauri Lorenzo laced a two-run single up the middle to make it 7-4. A wild pitch put him and Whitaker in scoring position before John Garcia also singled in two to get the deficit down to one. Garrett McGowan later doubled to put two more runners in scoring position, but Lynchburg escaped with no more damage done.

Leosdany Molina led off the top of the eighth with a single but was left on second base after Hillcats reliever Jack Jasiak (SV, 1) struck out the top three in the Fayetteville lineup in order. In the ninth, Garcia kept the Woodpeckers' hopes alive with a two-out double, but Jasiak got McGowan to pop out to short, ending the game and allowing Lynchburg to even the series.

Fayetteville looks to retake the series lead on Thursday night with one of the top strikeout leaders in the Carolina League on the mound in RHP Jose Fleury. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 ET.

