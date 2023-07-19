Shorebirds Shut Out RiverDogs to Even Series

July 19, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (11-8) rebounded from Tuesday's loss with a 2-0, shutout victory over the Charleston RiverDogs (12-8) on Wednesday night.

Luis De Leon made his Delmarva debut on Wednesday and the southpaw thrived in his first Single-A start as threw four shutout innings, allowing just one hit during his time on the mound.

He went toe-to-toe with Charleston starter Alex Ayala Jr. who tossed five scoreless innings to send the game into the sixth still tied at zero.

Delmarva would then break the tie in the sixth thanks to Samuel Basallo who tripled into the right-center gap to score Stiven Acevedo, giving Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

The Shorebirds would produce another run in the eighth on an RBI single by Carter Young to make it 2-0, extending his hitting streak to 12 games in the process.

Moises Chace would take the baton from De Leon in the fifth and he would carry the Shorebirds to the finish line by dealing five shutout innings, striking out eight with no walks to complete a 2-0 victory over the RiverDogs.

The winning pitcher was Moises Chace (5-2) for Delmarva with Alex Cook (2-3) taking the loss for Charleston.

Wednesday was Delmarva's fifth shutout victory of the season, and their fourth in the last 15 games.

The Shorebirds will now look to take the series lead on Thursday night as Juan De Los Santos draws the start against right-hander Trevor Martin for the Riverdogs with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.