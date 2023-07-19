Carolina Crushes Cannon Ballers 13-2

Carolina Mudcats shortstop Jadher Areinamo

Carolina Mudcats shortstop Jadher Areinamo

ZEBULON, N.C. - Jadher Areinamo, Luke Adams and Jesus Chirinos each hit home runs, Gregory Barrios matched a career-high with four hits and Yujanyer Herrera struck out seven over five scoreless relief innings as the Carolina Mudcats blasted the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 13-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

The Cannon Ballers (10-10, 45-40) originally took a 1-0 lead in the first after getting a two-out home run from Bryce Willits off starter Quinton Low. The Mudcats (10-9, 43-39) answered immediately while rallying for six runs and five hits in the home half of the first while taking a 6-1 lead on starter Drew McDaniel and the Cannon Ballers.

Tayden Hall started the Carolina first with a single, but was moved to third moments later on a double from Adams. McDaniel (L, 3-6) went on to walk Luis Castillo just moments before giving up a go-ahead, two-run single to Jose Sibrian. Carolina led 2-1 after Sibrian's hit and went on to take a 3-1 lead on a sac fly from Chirinos. McDaniel then gave up a double to Barrios and a three-run home run to Areinamo. The homer was Areinamo's third of the season and first at Five County Stadium. McDaniel left after allowing Areinamo's homer and finished his start with six runs on five hits over just a 1/3 of an inning.

Reliever Ben Beutel finished the first for McDaniel before giving up three more Carolina runs in the second. Both Chirinos and Barrios had run-scoring hits in the second and Beutel balked in a run as Carolina went up 9-1. The Mudcats later added to their lead with a RBI single from Barrios in the fourth, a two-run homer from Adams in the fifth and a solo home run from Chirinos in the eighth.

Beutel gave up Barrios' RBI hit in the fourth, but reliever Oriel Castro allowed Adams' homer in the fifth. Castro was then ejected in the next at bat after wildly throwing a pitch over Carolina's next batter (Castillo). Position player Cristopher De Guzman allowed Chirinos' homer in the eighth.

Low worked into the fourth in his start for Carolina. He allowed two runs on two hits over three plus innings and left after walking a batter in the fourth. Low walked three overall and struck out three while reaching a career-high 65 pitches (34 strikes).

Herrera (W, 3-4) took over for Low in the fourth and went on to allow an inherited runner to score after giving up two hits and hitting a batter with bases loaded. Herrera, however, went on to induce a 1-2-3 double play to end the fourth and stayed in the game through the eighth while giving the Mudcats five scoreless innings. Herrera scattered two hits, walked two and totaled a season-best seven strikeouts in his appearance.

The Mudcats took a 2-0 series lead with Wednesday's day game victory. The series will continue with RHP Patricio Aquino starting for the Mudcats on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

HOME RUNS:

Kannapolis: Willits (10, 1st inning off Low, 0 on, 2 out).

Carolina: Areinamo (3, 1st inning off McDaniel, 2 on, 1 out); Adams (8, 5th inning off Castro, O, 1 on, 1 out); Chirinos (2, 8th inning off De Guzman, 0 on, 1 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Willits, DH (Kannapolis): 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Barrios, SS (Carolina): 4-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Areinamo, 2B (Carolina): 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Adams, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Sibrian, C (Carolina): 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Hammerberg (Kannapolis): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

Herrera (W, 3-4) (Carolina): 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO

Chavez, J (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Cannon Ballers 1st (Cannon Ballers 1, Mudcats 0) -- Mario Camilletti struck out looking. Brooks Baldwin strikes out swinging. Bryce Willits hits a home run to right field on a 0-1 pitch. Jhoneiker Betancourt singles through the hole at shortstop. Wild pitch by Quinton Low, Jhoneiker Betancourt to 2nd. Jose Sibrian picks off Jhoneiker Betancourt at on throw to Jadher Areinamo. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 6, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Tayden Hall singles to right-center field. Luke Adams doubles to left-center field, Tayden Hall to 3rd. Luis Castillo walks. Jose Sibrian singles through the hole at second base, Tayden Hall scores; Luke Adams scores; Luis Castillo to 3rd. Jesus Chirinos out on a sacrifice fly to Ryan McCarthy, Luis Castillo scores. Gregory Barrios hits a ground rule double to right field, Jose Sibrian to 3rd. Jadher Areinamo hits a home run to left field on a 3-0 pitch, Jose Sibrian scores; Gregory Barrios scores. Pitcher Change: Ben Beutel replaces Drew McDaniel. Jace Avina struck out looking. Kay-Lan Nicasia grounds out to Jhoneiker Betancourt. (6 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 9, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Tayden Hall flies out to Chris Lanzilli. Luke Adams walks. Luis Castillo singles through the hole at second base, Luke Adams to 2nd. Jose Sibrian singles to center field, Luke Adams to 3rd; Luis Castillo to 2nd. Jesus Chirinos singles to right field, Luke Adams scores; Luis Castillo to 3rd; Jose Sibrian to 2nd. Luis Castillo scores on a balk; Jose Sibrian advances to 3rd on a balk; Jesus Chirinos advances to 2nd on a balk. Gregory Barrios singles to center field, Jose Sibrian scores; Jesus Chirinos to 3rd. Jadher Areinamo strikes out swinging. Jace Avina grounds into a force out, Wilber Sanchez to Mario Camilletti, Gregory Barrios out at 2nd. (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 4th (Mudcats 9, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Chris Lanzilli walks. Pitcher Change: Yujanyer Herrera replaces Quinton Low. Ryan McCarthy singles to right-center field, Chris Lanzilli to 3rd. Drake Logan singles to shallow left field, Ryan McCarthy to 2nd. Wilber Sanchez hit by pitch, Chris Lanzilli scores; Ryan McCarthy to 3rd; Drake Logan to 2nd. Mario Camilletti strikes out swinging. Brooks Baldwin grounds into double play, Yujanyer Herrera to Jose Sibrian to Jesus Chirinos, Ryan McCarthy out at home, Brooks Baldwin out at 1st. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Mudcats 10, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Luis Castillo singles to right-center field. Jose Sibrian grounds out, Mario Camilletti to Jhoneiker Betancourt, Luis Castillo to 2nd. Jesus Chirinos grounds out, Mario Camilletti to Jhoneiker Betancourt, Luis Castillo to 3rd. Gregory Barrios singles up the middle, Luis Castillo scores. Jadher Areinamo singles to right field, Gregory Barrios to 3rd. Pitcher Change: Oriel Castro replaces Ben Beutel. Jace Avina pops out to Mario Camilletti. (1 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 12, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Kay-Lan Nicasia doubles to left field. Tayden Hall strikes out swinging. Luke Adams hits a home run to left-center field on a 2-1 pitch, Kay-Lan Nicasia scores. Pitcher Change: Ethan Hammerberg replaces Oriel Castro on a 1-0 count. Luis Castillo flies out to Chris Lanzilli. Jose Sibrian doubles through the hole at shortstop. Jesus Chirinos strikes out swinging. (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 13, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Pitcher Change: Cristopher De Guzman replaces Ethan Hammerberg. Jhonnys Cabrera strikes out swinging. Jesus Chirinos hits a home run to right field on a 0-0 pitch. Gregory Barrios flies out to Drake Logan. Jadher Areinamo grounds out, Mario Camilletti to Jhoneiker Betancourt. (1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

