Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.19 at Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies look to rebound tonight vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 at Pelicans Ballpark. Columbia sends RHP Ben Hernandez (0-0, 6.00 ERA) to the hill and Myrtle Beach counters with southpaw Jackson Ferris (0-0, 3.29 ERA).

The Fireflies return home to end the month with a six-game set against the Carolina Mudcats July 25-30. The homestand will have our Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night Saturday the 29 and will include a Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead courtesy of SAFE Federal Credit Union July 28. Tickets for the homestand are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES DROP OPENER IN MYRTLE BEACH 13-2: The Fireflies took one on the chin, losing 13-2 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. Myrtle Beach jumped on the board early. The Pelicans used three doubles in the first inning from Reivaj Garcia, Jefferson Rojas and Parker Chavers to score their first two runs. Then, on a fielding error from Fireflies shortstop Daniel Vazquez with a pair of outs, the Pelicans scored a third run off Andres Diaz in the first. The Pelicans weren't done there. The added another pair in the second inning after David Avitia and Reivaj Garcia were able to single and walk to start the frame. The came around on a single from Andy Garriola and an infield single and throwing error from third baseman Austin Charles. After the second, Columbia trailed 5-0.

IT'S WALLY'S WORLD: Last night, Chase Wallace spun two scoreless frames with three punchouts to lower his season ERA to 2.25. It's part of Wallace's third season in Columbia. He had a 5.28 ERA in 46 innings in 2021 and a 3.00 ERA in six innings in 2022. This year he has worked 20 innings since joining the team May 11. He's been particularly good since the turn of the month as he has spun a 1.42 ERA in 6.1 innings across four outings in July.

PLASTERING PENA: Tuesday, the Fireflies center fielder hit his second homer in as many games, becoming the second Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games this month. Pena joined Austin Charles, who accomplished the feat July 4 and 5 at Charleston. Pena now has 18 homers in a Fireflies uniform, which is third all-time behind Dash Winningham and Juan Carlos Negret, who have 25 and 23, respectively. Negret is the only one of the three who did it all in one season.

STRUGGLING IN SCORING POSITION: Tuesday marked the third time in their last four games that the Fireflies went 0-7 with runners in scoring position. Overall, the Fireflies are 2-27 (.074) since the All-Star Break when runners are at second or third base.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Sunday, Oscar Rayo spun his first save in the Carolina League and the second save of his young career. The southpaw has a 2.06 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

FACE-OFF: The Fireflies have played six games with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season, all of which were at the start of May. The series was highlighted with Erick Pena's first two-homer game May 3 as the Fireflies took four of six at Segra Park. After the two teams parted ways, the Pelicans went on a tear and eventually became the Carolina League South Division First-Half Champions. If Columbia wins the South Division Second-Half Crown, this would be a playoff preview.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 6, McKeehan now has 10 saves, which leaves him tied with Trey Cobb for the fourth-most saves in a single season in Fireflies' history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018. The others between McKeehan and Palsha are Adonis Uceta and Allan Winans, both of whom recorded 11 saves, Uceta in 2017 and Winans in 2019.

