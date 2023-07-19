Last Night of the Avocados

In game one of the series between the Salem Red Sox and the Down East Wood Ducks, playing in their Avocados jerseys for the last COPA night of the year, the pitching for both sides started off strong as the first inning went six up six down with Lopez throwing for the Woodies and Jackson throwing for the Red Sox. The Woodies jumped out to the early lead in the second inning as Piotto scored from second on a RBI single by Specht, Woodies up 1-0. The third and fourth went scoreless as neither team reached scoring position.

Salem tied the game up in the fifth after a single and a double by Hernandez and Ravelo made it runners on second and third before an RBI groundout by James scored Hernandez. Perez came out of the bullpen to start the bottom of the fifth, replacing Jackson who threw 4.0 innings, giving up 3 hits, 1 run, with 3 strikeouts. Perez walked his first two batters before getting a groundout for his first out. A one out error by the third baseman allowed Specht to score from third for the Woodies to retake the lead, 2-1. The sixth went scoreless for both sides as Sparks took over for Lopez, ending Lopez's night with 5.0 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, and 6 strikeouts.

In the seventh both teams scored a run for their respective sides, as Garcia unloaded a home run against Sparks and Mesa answered back with a home run of his own against Perez, Woodies 3-2. In the eighth, Jackson Leath took over to try to close out Salem for the night, going three up three down. The Woodies added an insurance run for Leath in the bottom of the eighth as Bannister drove in Pena on a sacrifice fly, Woodies up 4-2. Leath went three up three down against the last three batters of the game to receive the save in a 4-2 Woodies or Avocados win! The Wood Ducks (47-33) and Salem Red Sox (38-43) play game two tomorrow, July 18th, with the Woodies leading the series 1-0, as the first pitch is set for 12pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Camp Day sponsored by Lenoir CC.

