Late Rally Falls Short, Pelicans Lose to Fireflies 3-2

July 19, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







One night after exploding for 13 runs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans were held to just two in a 3-2 loss to the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night. Myrtle Beach's record now stands at 50-35 and 11-9 in the second half while Columbia improved to 45-40 and 10-10 in the second half.

The hits were plentiful in the Pelicans' lineup as the team tallied 11 hits in the loss. Both runs were driven in by Cristian Hernandez (2-3, HR, 2 RBI) off a sacrifice fly and a solo home run. Ravage Garcia (3-5) tallied three singles from the lead-off spot, but the Pelicans left nine runners on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Jackson Ferris (0-1) took the loss with one earned run in his 3 2/3 inning outing off one earned run while striking out five. Kenyi Perez followed with five walks allowed and two hits with one run coming across the plate in his two innings.

Columbia used just four hits to take the win as Erick Pena (0-1, 2 RBI, 2 BB) brought home two with an RBI walk and a sacrifice fly. Lizandro Rodriguez (1-2, RBI, 2 BB) scored one on an RBI single in the fourth inning. Columbia left nine on base and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Fireflies' pitching staff walked just one with reliever Chase Wallace (3-1) getting the win with one earned run across his 2 1/3 innings off three hits with no walks or strikeouts. Ben Sears shut the door and collected his sixth save of the year by allowing just one run off the home run in his 2 2/3 innings while striking out two.

A two-run top of the fourth for the Fireflies pushed them out to the lead in the middle innings. After Perez replaced Ferris out of the bullpen with a runner on second and two outs, he hit the first batter he saw and gave up a single to Rodriguez to center field to bring in the game's first run. Perez walked Brennon McNair to load the bases and walked Pena after to bring in the second run.

Parker Chavers led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple over the head of Pena in center. He scored in the next at-bat as Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to right to make it a 2-1 Fireflies' lead.

The Fireflies added an important insurance run in the top of the eighth. With runners on the corners, Pena lifted a sacrifice fly to right to bring in a run to extend the Columbia lead to two.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Hernandez blasted his fourth home run of the season on a solo shot to left field to bring the deficit to one.

The Pelicans went down in order in their half of the ninth, losing the game 3-2 to even the series 1-1.

Thursday night's game between Myrtle Beach and Columbia is slated for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.