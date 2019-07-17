Woodpeckers-Hillcats Postponed
July 17, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
An unexpected rainstorm over City Stadium forced the postponement of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers' series opener with the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday. The two teams will make up the contest on Thursday, with a twin-bill scheduled to start at 5:00PM.
The doubleheader will kick off a span of five games in only three days for Fayetteville, as it includes another doubleheader in Potomac. Tyler Ivey is scheduled to start on the mound in game one for Fayetteville.
The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville.
