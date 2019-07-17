Dedelow Homers in Wednesday's 4-1 Loss to Blue Rocks

July 17, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Craig Dedelow notched his 11th home run of the season on Wednesday night, but the Warthogs fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 4-1 at BB&T Ballpark.

Sporting its retro Warthogs jerseys, Winston-Salem (11-16, 49-42) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Dedelow crushed a 3-2 pitch from Wilmington (14-12, 58-37) starter Kris Bubic (3-1) into the right field seats. However, that was the only run Winston-Salem could muster, as Blue Rocks pitching combined to retire the final 15 Warthogs hitters in order.

Bubic was strong throughout the night, as he fanned 11 Winston-Salem hitters. The left-hander has allowed just one earned run over his last 13 innings of work. Meanwhile, Collin Snider and Walker Sheller combined to retire the final nine Warthogs hitters in order.

The Blue Rocks took an early lead against Winston-Salem starter Konnor Pilkington in the top of the third. To lead off the frame, Nick Pratto lined a single into right field. Following a Christian Perez strikeout, Kyle Kasser doubled into left-center field to put runners at second and third. Michael Gigliotti then grounded out to score Pratto and make it 1-0.

Wilmington added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Brewer Hicklen belted a solo homer to left. The next batter, Dennicher Carassco, smashed a solo shot to right field. The back-to-back home runs pushed the Wilmington lead to 3-0.

Following Dedelow's home run, the Blue Rocks struck again in the top of the sixth. After a Brewer Hicklen groundout, Carrasco deposited a base hit into left-center field and hustled to reach second base with a double. MJ Melendez then struck out, but Pratto proceeded to line a single through the right side, scoring Carrasco to make it 4-1.

In relief of Pilkington, Tyler Johnson shined in pitching two scoreless frames across the seventh and eighth inning. The right-hander allowed just one hit, while striking out five straight Blue Rocks hitters.

Winston-Salem continues its series with Wilmington on Thursday night. Right-hander Zach Lewis (5-4, 5.83 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Dash against left-hander Austin Cox (1-2, 2.42 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

Thursday's contest will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy & Handy Orthodontics. The series finale with Wilmington will be a Fireworks Friday and a Hometown Heroes USA Night with discounted tickets available for veterans and first responders. Kids Run the Bases, presented by New Balance Winston-Salem, will take place following Friday's game.

The three-game set with Down East kicks off with a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night and live music on Saturday. Sunday's contest will be a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases, presented by New Balance Winston-Salem, will follow Saturday's game and Sunday's game. The series with Down East concludes with a Free Food Monday with free hot dogs and fries available until 8:30 p.m. and corn dogs while supplies last. For tickets and more information call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

