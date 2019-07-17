Diamond in the Rough Program Day 2019
July 17, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash are partnering with Flow Chevrolet for the fifth consecutive year to host the Flow Chevrolet Diamond in the Rough Program, during which nearly 100 youngsters (ages 5-10) will receive Major League treatment for a day.
Beginning at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, participants from the City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks WePlay League will load up on charter buses (courtesy of Black Tie Transportation) from their field at 2801 New Walkerton Rd., and head over to BB&T Ballpark. Once at the Dash's field, they will walk through the clubhouse and dugout and onto the diamond, where Dash players and coaches will provide a two-hour instructional clinic.
At around 4:15 p.m., the kids and their families will be invited back to the ballpark for their 'End of Season Banquet' to enjoy the Dash's 6 p.m. against the Down East Wood Ducks. Each participant will also receive a commemorative t-shirt and, along with their families, a meal at the ballgame.
In 2014, the Dash and Flow Chevrolet partnered for their inaugural program year at South Little League (SLL) in Winston-Salem. Other recipients include Winston-Salem National Little League, Northwest Forsyth Little League and Parkland High School.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class-A Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.
