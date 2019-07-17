Keys and P-Nats Postponed
July 17, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release
WOODBRIGDE, VA - Wednesday night's contest between the Frederick Keys and Potomac Nationals has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
Thursday marks the Keys 13th doubleheader of the season, while it will be the team's fifth on the road. In twinbills this year, the Keys are 2-3-7. RHP David Lebron (2-4, 3.64) takes the mound for Frederick opposite RHP Malvin Pena (5-5, 5.86) for Potomac in game one, while RHP Blaine Knight (0-6, 5.85) will face off against RHP Luis Reyes (1-5, 5.47) in game two. First pitch for game one is scheduled 5:00pm, with pregame coverage starting at 4:45pm on frederickkeys.com and the Tune In radio app.
The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.
