Hillcats and Woodpeckers Postponed on Wednesday

Lynchburg, Va. - Today's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to wet grounds. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Thursday, July 18. First pitch for Game One is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Right-hander Justin Garza (4-7, 5.18) will take the ball for Lynchburg in the first game, opposed by righty Tyler Ivey (0-0, -.--) of Fayetteville. The following match-up will feature righty Aaron Pinto (1-0, 3.24) for the Hillcats, while the Woodpeckers have not yet announced a Game Two starter.

There will be approximately 30 minutes between games and each contest will be seven innings in length.

Thursday marks Lynchburg's seventh double-header of the season, while it will be the team's second at home. In twin bills this year, the Hillcats are 5-7.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 4:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

