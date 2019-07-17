Winston-Salem Warthogs: Game Notes (July 17 vs. Wilmington)

July 17, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





Following the off day, Winston-Salem will sport its retro Warthogs jerseys as the club begins a three-game set against Wilmington on Wednesday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

__________________

WINSTON-SALEM WARTHOGS (11-15, 49-41) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (13-12, 57-37)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (2-5, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Kris Bubic (2-1, 3.27 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #91 (Home Game #45)

DASH POST SHUTOUT IN FINALE

Dash right-handers Kade McClure, Luis Ledo and Jose Nin combined to shut out the Wood Ducks on Monday, as Winston-Salem secured a 3-0 victory against Down East at Grainger Stadium. McClure, who lowered his ERA to 1.83 in the series finale, tossed five shutout innings, yielding six hits while striking out five. The former sixth-round pick out of Louisville has now gone at least five innings in seven out of his eight starts with Winston-Salem. Ledo relieved McClure and recorded a scoreless sixth and seventh, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out one. Meanwhile, Nin registered his eighth save in 10 opportunities by throwing two shutout frames.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

THROWBACK NIGHT IN WINSTON

The Dash will don commemorative Warthogs jerseys on Wednesday. Winston-Salem will sport a black jersey with "HOGS" in red on the front, which was one of the Warthogs' home jerseys during that era. The franchise enjoyed a successful 14-season run as the Warthogs from 1995-2008. During the Warthogs era, Winston-Salem posted a 944-1004 (.485) record and claimed the 2003 Mills Cup. The Warthogs also supplied many talented players like Aaron Rowand and Joe Crede for the Chicago White Sox successful run in the 2000s, which included a World Series title in 2005.

LOOKING TO PUT THE "K" IN KONNOR

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington will make his 11th start for Winston-Salem on Wednesday against Wilmington. Pilkington, who was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April, is 1-4 with a 5.76 ERA in five second-half starts. However, his last first-half start was spectacular, as he carried a no-hit bid into the sixth against the Carolina Mudcats before having it broken up by a single from Ryan Aguilar. His no-hit bid (5.2IP) on June 15 was the longest for a Dash pitcher since Dane Dunning went 6.1 no-hit frames at Myrtle Beach on April 11, 2018, before giving up a hit. A former third-round pick out of Mississippi State, Pilkington has allowed one run or fewer in eight out of 16 starts this year between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem. More information is available on page 3.

THE GIVE AND TAKE ON OFFENSE

Despite scoring just 58 runs over the last 19 games, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top four in batting average (4th, .250), on-base percentage (2nd, .334) and slugging percentage (2nd, .384). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (66) and sixth in runs scored (402). In the second half, the Dash have struggled with runners in scoring position, hitting at a .219 (48-for-219) clip.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Through the first 26 games of the second half, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs. Here's the breakdown of the Dash's record in these games:

One-run games: 4-7

Two-run games: 3-4

Three-run games: 3-2

Four-run games: 1-2

DASH DOTS

The last time the Dash squared off against the Blue Rocks, Winston-Salem swept Wilmington in a three-game set at Frawley Stadium from April 22-24...The Blue Rocks earned a first-half Northern Division crown, going 44-25 before the All-Star Break.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.