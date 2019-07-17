Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: July 17 at Carolina

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans begin a three-game set against the Carolina Mudcats (a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) with the first game at 7:00 p.m. This evening, LHP Jack Patterson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Matt Smith (3-7, 3.44 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

PELICANS TAKE SERIES FROM HILLCATS IN THUMPING

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored a season-high nine runs in the third inning on Monday on their way to a 10-0 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Following a Tyler Durna RBI single in the first inning, the Birds exploded in the third. Cam Balego started the inning off with an RBI single, Durna added another run-scoring knock before Aramis Ademan made it 5-0 with a two-run triple. Jose Gutierrez tacked on with an RBI single and Delvin Zinn and Balego both collected bases-loaded walks. After Carlos Sepulveda scored on a wild pitch, Miguel Amaya capped off the inning with an RBI single to draw the score to 10-0. Durna tied a career high with three hits while Balego and Amaya added two hits each. On the hill, Erich Uelmen (W, 4-2) threw five strong innings to earn the win in his start and four bullpen arms combined to finish off the shutout, each throwing one frame.

BRINGING THE PAYNE

Pelicans catcher Tyler Payne hit two home runs in Friday's win over the Potomac Nationals. It was the first time in his career that he had belted a pair of long balls in the same contest. After a three-run shot in the fourth inning, he hammered a solo homer in the seventh. He also tied a career-best four RBIs on the day. The Hurricane, W.Va. native became the second Bird to do so this season, joining D.J. Wilson, who did so on June 27 at Fayetteville. Payne has been rather streaky for the Pelicans, but his hits have come in bunches. His last five games with hits have been multi-hit games, but he is hitting .293 (12-for-41) with a .943 OPS over his last 12 games despite having hits in just five of those contests.

THE HERRO(N) WE DESERVE

Jimmy Herron has been on fire at the plate for the Pelicans. The Birds outfielder is hitting .326 (15-for-46)/

.373/.522 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over his last 12 games. In his last 26 games, he is also hitting .305/.382/.411 to raise his batting average from .198 to .231. His OPS has also raised from .633 to .683. Over that span, he has eight multi-hit games.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last 14 games, allowing just 36 earned runs over 117.2 innings (2.75 ERA). That ERA ranks second in the Carolina League over the last 13 games. Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal, Jack Patterson, Javier Assad and Alexander Vargas were strong in their starts, allowing just 24 earned runs collectively over 84.1 combined frames (2.56 ERA), striking out 70. Today's starter, Patterson, has been brilliant over his last two outings. Over that span, he is 1-0 and has not allowed a run over nine innings with the Pelicans.

LET'S CHECK IN ON THAT IMPROVEMENT

After a tough first half in which the Pelicans finished a franchise-worst 21-46, the Pelicans have turned things around in the second half of the season. In the first half offensively, the Pelicans were ninth out of 10 teams in the Carolina League in batting average (.220), runs per game (3.6), and OPS (.635) while placing eighth in home runs (33). In the second half, the Birds are seventh in average (.238), fifth in both runs per game (4.1) and OPS (.691) and second in home runs (21). From the mound, in the first half, Myrtle Beach was eighth in ERA (4.49) and WHIP (1.42) while, in the second half, they are sixth in ERA (3.70) and second in WHIP (1.21).

SEPULVEDA AMONG THE ELITE

Pelicans second baseman Carlos Sepulveda has been one of the best defensive players in the Carolina League this season. Over 253 total chances, Sepulveda has just committed one error. Among Carolina Leaguers in any position who have played at least 55 games, Sepulveda's .996 fielding percentage leads the league. He is one of two everyday second basemen in Minor League Baseball to have committed just one error. The 22-year-old missed part of 2017 and all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury before returning to the diamond in 2019.

A BIG GOOSE EGG

The Pelicans' 10-0 win on Monday marked their eighth shutout win on the season. That mark is third in the league behind Down East (15) and Wilmington (10). The Birds have also been shutout 10 times this season. Last season, the Pelicans recorded 16 shutouts from the mound and were shutout a franchise-record 20 times. The franchise record for most shutout wins in a season is 27 times in 2000.

PELICAN POINTS

Pelicans reliever Garrett Kelly threw one more scoreless innings on Monday, running his streak to 13-consecutive scoreless...Miguel Amaya (.343) and Jimmy Herron (.302) lead the way for the Pelicans in batting average in July... Cam Balego and Kevonte Mitchell are tied for a team-high 10 home runs. This series marks the final time the Pelicans will travel to Zebulon. They will see the Muddies for one more three-game series at home from August 20-22.

