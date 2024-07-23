Woodpeckers Fall in Extras Ending Three-Game Winning Streak

July 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







KINSTON, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (42-49, 13-12) rallied late on Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium to force extra innings but ultimately fell in ten innings to the Down East Wood Ducks (45-44, 10-14), 2-1. Danyer Cueva came up with the big swing for the Woodies on a walk-off RBI single to end the Woodpeckers' three-game winning streak.

Anderson Brito got the start for Fayetteville, making his Single-A debut after dominating the Dominican Summer League and making just one appearance in the Florida Complex League. Brito's strikeout pitch was on full display, fanning seven over three and a third innings. He allowed a pair of hits, including a second-inning solo home run to Esteban Mejia which was the only run to his name.

The Woodpeckers were unable to solve Down East starter Paul Bonzagni, who was nearly perfect in his five innings of work. Bonzagni surrendered just one hit and struck out nine without allowing a walk. However, Fayetteville found some offense in the top of the eighth against Wood Ducks reliever Josh Trentadue. With the bases loaded and one out, Alberto Hernandez came through with a base hit to left, scoring Nehomar Ochoa and tying the ballgame.

Hudson Leach provided two and two-thirds scoreless innings in relief for the Woodpeckers before handing the ball over to Wilmy Sanchez (L, 0-2). Sanchez shut down Down East's lineup over three innings, striking out eight batters to keep Fayetteville alive heading into bonus baseball.

Ultimately the Woodpeckers could not capitalize in the top of the tenth against lefty Bryan Magdaleno (W, 5-3). With runners at the corners and two outs, Magdaleno got Hernandez to ground into a force out to maintain the score. In the bottom half, Echedry Vargas singled on the first pitch he saw before Cueva cashed in on a deep fly ball, scoring Marcos Torres and giving the Woodies the win.

Fayetteville will try to even up the series on Wednesday night with RHP Sandy Mejia getting the start. Meanwhile, Down East will send RHP Izack Tiger to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

