Rivero to 7-Day IL
July 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes RHP Jesus Rivero placed on the 7-day IL.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 5 on the injured list.
In summary:
7/23: RHP Jesus Rivero placed on 7-day IL as of July 21
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2024
- Rivero to 7-Day IL - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes vs Lynchburg - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.