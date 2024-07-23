Rodriguez Slam Leads 13-1 Onslaught at Segra Park

Columbia Fireflies' Lizandro Rodriguez at bat

Columbia, SC - Lizandro Rodriguez clubbed the Fireflies' first grand slam of the season to lead the scoring effort as the Fireflies blew out the Lynchburg Hillcats 13-1 Tuesday night at Segra Park.

The big blow came in the seventh and started as Kendeglys Virguez walked Blake Mitchell, hit Austin Charles with a pitch and walked Derlin Figueroa to set the table. Hyungchan Um broke the seal, punching a single down the left field line to score Mitchell and Charles and advance Columbia's lead to 5-1. After Jhonny Perdomo drew a walk, Lizandro Rodriguez clobbered the Fireflies first grand slam of the season off the right field foul pole to put the game out of reach. It was Rodriguez's second homer of the season and the first time he's recorded four RBI in a game.

The grand slam was Columbia's first grand slam since Trevor Werner launched one at Myrtle Beach September 8, 2023.

The Fireflies added four more runs in the eighth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Erick Pena, another two bases loaded walks and then an Erick Torres base knock to make the score 13-1. It is the first time Columbia has scored double digits runs since July 11 when they beat the RiverDogs 11-6.

The Fireflies pitching was phenomenal, led by a career-night from Logan Martin (W, 2-3). The righty worked five innings with a career-best seven punchouts. He allowed a run in the first and then blanked Lynchburg the next four frames before handing the ball to the bullpen. Both Jesus Rios and Elvis Novas spun a pair of scoreless innings in relief. All-in-all, the pen allowed one hit and struck out a pair in four innings.

The loss was hung on Hillcats' starter Yorman Gomez, who allowed three runs over 4.2 innings, but five arms out of the bullpen combined to allow 10 runs as the Hillcats walked 12 Fireflies Tuesday night.

The Fireflies got on the board in the third frame. After Erick Torres drew a lead-off walk and stole second, Derlin Figueroa lasered a double to the right-center gap scoring Torres to tie the game 1-1.

In the fifth, Columbia pushed ahead with patience. Yorman Gomez walked Torres and hit Austin Charles with a pitch before he was lifted. Next, Reny Artiles struggled to find the strike zone, walking the first three Fireflies batters he faced to push Columbia in front 3-1.

Jaison Chourio smashed a homer to the right field lawn in the first inning to drive in his 50th RBI of the season and break the scoreless tie in favor of Lynchburg.

Columbia continues their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (4-3, 3.73 ERA) gets the ball for the Fireflies and Lynchburg counters with LHP Jackson Humphries (0-5, 4.67 ERA).

