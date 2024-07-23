Fred Nats Shut out Shorebirds in Series Opener
July 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (34-56) were defeated 3-0 by the Fredericksburg Nationals (52-39) in six innings on Tuesday with the game shortened due to rain.
The Shorebirds faced an early deficit as the Fred Nats scored three times in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Brandon Pimentel and Roismar Quintana, plus a sacrifice fly by Sammy Infante made it 3-0 Nationals after an inning.
After Fredericksburg scored three times in the first five batters, starting pitcher Blake Money settled in for Delmarva as he retired 11 of the next 12 batters, matching his career-best for strikeouts with 7.
However, Delmarva could not get their bats going against Travis Sthele who dealt six scoreless innings on the mound, limiting the Shorebirds to two hits in the game.
With the score still 3-0 in the seventh, the game was stopped due to rain and could not continue, giving Fredericksburg a 3-0 victory in six innings in the series opener over the Shorebirds.
Travis Sthele (5-6) earned the win for Fredericksburg with Blake Money (3-5) taking the loss for Delmarva.
The series continues on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2024
- FredNats Shutout Shorebirds 3-0 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fred Nats Shut out Shorebirds in Series Opener - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Rivero to 7-Day IL - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes vs Lynchburg - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delmarva Shorebirds Stories
- Fred Nats Shut out Shorebirds in Series Opener
- Shorebirds Shutout Wood Ducks in Rubber Match
- Down East Denies Delmarva's Final Inning Comeback
- Shorebirds Come Back to Defeat Wood Ducks in Series Opener
- Shorebirds Partner with Delmarva Sports Network to Broadcast Games Live this Season