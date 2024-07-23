Fred Nats Shut out Shorebirds in Series Opener

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (34-56) were defeated 3-0 by the Fredericksburg Nationals (52-39) in six innings on Tuesday with the game shortened due to rain.

The Shorebirds faced an early deficit as the Fred Nats scored three times in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Brandon Pimentel and Roismar Quintana, plus a sacrifice fly by Sammy Infante made it 3-0 Nationals after an inning.

After Fredericksburg scored three times in the first five batters, starting pitcher Blake Money settled in for Delmarva as he retired 11 of the next 12 batters, matching his career-best for strikeouts with 7.

However, Delmarva could not get their bats going against Travis Sthele who dealt six scoreless innings on the mound, limiting the Shorebirds to two hits in the game.

With the score still 3-0 in the seventh, the game was stopped due to rain and could not continue, giving Fredericksburg a 3-0 victory in six innings in the series opener over the Shorebirds.

Travis Sthele (5-6) earned the win for Fredericksburg with Blake Money (3-5) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The series continues on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

