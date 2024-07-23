Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes vs Lynchburg

July 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster move affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* RHP Luis Polanco has been released

There are no corresponding moves.

----------

Columbia kicks off a series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Logan Martin (1-3, 4.35 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Lynchburg counters with RHP Yorman Gomez (6-2, 3.57 ERA).

Tonight is Disability Pride Night. As a part of Disibility Pride Month, we will be honoring and recognizing those with disabilities across the Midlands and their accomplishments within our community. It's also a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where all hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are just $2. Finally, for the first time this year, we are bringing out the Fireflies Express for Train Tuesday. Kids can ride the Fireflies express for just $3. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

------------

WILD PITCH SEALS DEAL IN WILD GAME AT SEGRA PARK: The Fireflies scored the only run in Sunday's finale vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on a wild pitch between a pair of delays at Segra Park. The team's 1-0 win was their first victory of the three-game series. The game was completed after a pair of delays tallying one hour and 27 minutes of delays. Mauricio Veliz (W, 1-1) was excellent in the start, working four scoreless innings that only stopped at the onset of a first, 50 minute rain delay. Veliz allowed one hit and struck out a pair on 48 pitches through those four innings. Because the game lasted fewer than six defensive innings and Veliz worked four innings, he was able to qualify for the win. After the delay, Ismael Michel (S, 2) came out and worked around a Lionel Espinoza triple to spin a scoreless fifth inning to earn the save.

THANK YOU, NEXT: Sunday, the Fireflies bats went 0-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine batters on the basepaths in just four offensive innings vs Myrtle Beach. A hit batter, two walks and a wild pitch granted the Fireflies the only run of the game vs Myrtle Beach.

STEADY PROGRESS: Mauricio Veliz has worked his way back from a finger injury this year and has been on a roll in his last few starts. After starting the year with five innings without allowing an earned run vs Augusta, Veliz missed some time following a short second start. He was activated on Columbia's roster June 12 and after two, two inning starts has started to find his form. Sunday, Veliz threw 48 pitches, 30 for strikes as he spun four one-hit innings against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a five-inning win for the COlumbia Fireflies. The start lowered his season ERA to 3.79 and was the best he has looked since returning from the Injured List.

SCUFFLING AT THE DISH: The Fireflies bats have had some trouble in the month of July. The team has scored one run or less in five of their last seven games and have a suspended game where they're being outscored 6-0 by the Augusta GreenJackets in the fourth inning. The Fireflies are hititng .209 in the month of July as a team, which is a start contrast to their season average of .227, which qualifies for the fourth-best average in the Carolina League..

THIS IS 40: Thursday night, Austin Charles drove in three RBI, giving him 43 on the young season. In 2023 only three Fireflies finished the season with 40 or more RBI: Brett Squires (69), Lizandro Rodriguez (44) and Daniel Vazquez (43). The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

ROCKING ROSADO: Columbia's reliever has paced the way for the bullpen. After a strong showing in June, he's kept the ball rolling in July to bring his season ERA down to 1.95. Rosado has allowed just one run in his last 16.2 innings (0.54 ERA). In his last 12 outings, he has 19 punchouts compared to just seven walks. His biggest improvement has been reducing his walk rate. Last year, Rosado walked 16.7% of batters faced. This year, he's at a 7.6% walk rate.

BUYING HANSELL STOCK: Josh Hansell had an up and down start to his Fireflies' tenure, but the 6'6" righty has rounded into form the last few weeks. In yesterday's doubleheader he worked four frames while allowing only one earned run. That means over his last three appearances, Hansell has allowed only one earned run over 10.1 innings (0.87 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.