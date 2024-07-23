Hernandez Sets Stolen Base Record, Pelicans Win 7-1 Over GreenJackets

After falling behind 1-0, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans rattled off seven unanswered runs to take Tuesday's series opener 7-1 over the Augusta GreenJackets. With two steals, Cristian Hernandez broke the franchise record with 60 stolen bases in his career. The win pushed the Birds to 39-52 overall and 10-15 in the second half, while the GreenJackets slipped to 36-53 and 9-15 in the second half.

Cristian Hernandez (3-5, 2B, 4 RBI) led the charge for Myrtle Beach with a pair of two-run base hits. Miguel Pabon (3-5, 2B, RBI) added an RBI double and Anderson Suriel (1-4, RBI) collected his first Single-A hit with an RBI single in the seventh.

Angel Hernandez (2-2) took the win with an earned run and six strikeouts, including five in a row, in his 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. Starter Kenten Egbert tossed 3 2/3 shutout frames with three hits and three walks allowed to go with four strikeouts.

Augusta's struggles to score continued with just one run off five hits. John Gil (2-4, RBI) posted the only multi-hit game with an RBI single in the fourth. The GreenJackets left nine on base and went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

GreenJackets' starter Garrett Baumann (5-3) struck out a career-high eight but took the loss with two earned runs in his four innings. Albert Rivas allowed a majority of the runs with four earned in his 1 2/3 innings in relief.

After a scoreless three innings, the GreenJackets jumped on top with a run in the fourth. With two outs and runners on the corners, Gil lined a single to left that brought home the first run.

The Pelicans' rally started in the fifth as Cristian Hernandez smacked a single to right with the bases loaded that scored two to give the Birds a 2-1 lead.

Hernandez kept it going in the sixth, driving in two on a double up the third base line to extend the lead to 4-1.

Myrtle Beach tacked on two more in the seventh on an RBI double by Pabon that was followed by an RBI single by Suriel. The scoring streak continued in the eighth as Jacob Wetzel hit an infield single to first with a runner on second. A throwing error back to first base scored the run and the Pelicans left the eighth inning with a 7-1 lead.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

