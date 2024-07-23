Carolina Wins Rain-Shortened Contest Over Salem

SALEM, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats won a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night beating the Salem Red Sox 9-4 in six innings at Carillion Clinic Field.

Carolina (54-35 overall, 13-11 second half) opened up a big lead on the strength of a five-run second inning which was highlighted by two-run double from Yophery Rodriguez as well as a Cooper Pratt RBI knock.

The Mudcats would grow the lead in the third with two more runs on a Reece Walling double that expanded the lead to 7-1.

Salem (48-43 overall, 14-11 second half) would chip away at the deficit with a three spot in the third but it would not be enough as rain called the game after six innings with Carolina ahead 9-4.

Manuel Rodriguez (W, 4-5) worked five innings for the Mudcats to earn the victory.

Meanwhile, Trennor O'Donnell (L, 3-4) was hung with the loss after allowing six runs, three earned and six hits over just two innings of work.

The series continues Wednesday night with first pitch is set for 7:05. The Mudcats are back at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 as they host the Charleston RiverDogs.

