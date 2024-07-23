FredNats Shutout Shorebirds 3-0

July 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Nats picked up a 3-0 win over the Shorebirds, in a rain-shortened affair that was called after the sixth inning. FXBG is now 17-8 (52-39), while Delmarva is 11-14 (34-56).

Brenner Cox jumped on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first inning for a leadoff single, then Elijah Green singled on a hit-and-run to put runners on the corners for Brandon Pimentel. He then racked up his 62nd RBI of the year with a single into center field, to put the Freddies up 1-0. After a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Sammy Infante's sac fly pushed the lead to 2-0, then Roismar Quintana made it 3-0 with another RBI single up the middle.

That proved to be plenty of cushion for FredNat starter Travis Sthele. He spun six shutout frames, allowing just two hits and three walks to the Shorebirds. Delmarva's Blake Money settled in nicely after the first inning, not giving up any more runs while striking out seven FredNats.

Ultimately, rain caused the game to go into a delay after the sixth inning, and ultimately cut the ballgame short after six frames, for a 3-0 Fredericksburg win. Travis Sthele (5-6) got the victory with his complete game shutout, while Blake Money (3-5) took the loss.

In game two, Bryan Polanco (7-2, 2.81) gets the nod for the Nats, against a TBD starter for Delmarva. First pitch is set for 7:05.

