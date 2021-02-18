Woodpeckers Announce 2021 Season Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers today announced their 2021 regular season schedule, which begins on May 4th when the club travels to Zebulon, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Mudcats. The team's home opener at Segra Stadium will take place on Tuesday, May 11th against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The Woodpeckers will play 60 home games and 60 road games for a total of 120 games in 2021.

The 2021 season will be the 2nd season for the Fayetteville franchise, who previously played as the Buies Creek Astros from 2017-18. The 2021 schedule will feature many exciting matchups against familiar faces and new foes. Several opponents from the newly formed Low-A East League will visit Segra Stadium, including the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Down East Wood Ducks, Carolina Mudcats, Fredericksburg Nationals, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and August GreenJackets.

Fans will be able to see three new opponents this season at Segra Stadium. The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will be in town for the first home stand of the year (May 11 -16), the Fredericksburg Nationals, affiliated with the Washington Nationals, will come to Fayetteville August 3 - 8, and the Atlanta Braves new Low-A affiliate, the Augusta GreenJackets, will be at Segra Stadium for the first time ever on August 31 - September 5.

The Woodpeckers will play 16 home games in July, their busiest month at Segra Stadium. The club will finish off a six game homestand at the beginning of the month against the Carolina Mudcats, including a game on the July 4th holiday. They will then play Down East for six games (July 6 - 11) and Kannapolis for another six (July 20 - 25) to round out the month.

This season's campaign will run longer than usual, with the Woodpeckers finishing up 2021 with a six game home stand against the Carolina Mudcats (September 14 - 19).

The Woodpeckers will announce game times and more information regarding the season and individual tickets for 2021 at a later time. Season Memberships for 2021 are available now and guarantee you a seat at Segra Stadium. The Woodpeckers front office will be reaching out to all current season ticket members and sponsorship partners to finalize plans for the 2021 campaign.

