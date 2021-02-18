Wood Ducks to Play 120 Games in Inaguaral Low A East Season

Kinston, North Carolina - Earlier today, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the 2021 schedules for all 120 Minor League Clubs. AAA clubs are scheduled for a 142 game season with all AA, High A and Low A clubs scheduled for a 120 game season. A feature of the 120 game seasons is that all series will be 6 games. In addition, all series will start on Tuesday and end on Sunday, so the Wood Ducks are scheduled to play 20 6-game series with 10 of these at home and 10 on the road.

The Down East Wood Ducks are scheduled to start their inaugural campaign in the Low A âEast League on the road as they head to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, May 4th to take on their new Central Division foe. The Woodies are scheduled to start their home schedule the following week as they take on long-time rival, Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday, May 11th.

The 2021 schedule is weighted with games versus the other 3 Central Division teams so the Woodies will take on the Mudcats, Cannon Ballers and Fayetteville Woodpeckers for 14 of their 20 series. The other 6 series feature a home and home with 1 team from the North Division (Delmarva â Orioles affiliate) and one team from the South Division (Charleston â Rays affiliate) with 1 home series vs the North Division, Fredericksburg Nationals (Nationals affiliate) and 1 road series vs. the South Division, Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs affiliates)

2021 Season tickets are being held for individuals who paid for their 2020 season tickets.

*Additional ticket information, including single game tickets sales, will be released at a later date. *

For more information, contact Wade Howell at whowell@woodducksbaseball.com.

